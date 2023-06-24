Wings over Flint returns after 30 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wings over Flint returns to Bishop International Airport this weekend with two days of airborne fun.
There were all kinds of planes on-display for today's airshow. That includes planes that go fast, planes that flip, and even planes people jump out of.
"The weather is beautiful," said Keith Taylor. "The planes are doing all sorts of incredible things. I'm just happy to have it back on home turf."
Hundreds gathered outside to watch the show, and with good reason. It's the first time the airshow has been held in Flint since the 90s.
"I'm glad that they came back," said Kristen LePalm. "It's been years since I've been to an airshow, so it's awesome to see it."
And there's more to do than just look up. Wings over Flint also boasts plenty of stops for food and drink, along with a rock wall and bounce house for the kids.
Of course with so much to see -- everyone has their own favorite part. Gary LePalm said his favorite was the aerobatics show, while Taylor enjoyed the synchronized flying.
Wings over Flint continues here again tomorrow, so be sure to check it out.
For more information on Wings over Flint and to get tickets for tomorrow's show: https://www.bishopairport.org/flights/flights-overview/visiting-region/2023-wings-over-flint-air-show