Ebony JJ Curry is a reporter for ABC12 News.
Ebony JJ Curry is a Detroit native and stands on the premise that authenticity, tenacity and most importantly faith are all necessities to achieve genuine success in life.
Ebony holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism along with a bachelor's in communications media from Alabama A&M University.
She reported on Capitol Hill for Medill News Service, interned at WAFF-48 in Huntsville, Ala., and at Military Times in Vienna, Va. Ebony joins the ABC12 family after serving in the Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer as press assistant.
She also worked as communications director for both Sen. Adam Hollier and City Council President Pro Tem James Tate. She has published enterprising stories around the world from the south side of Chicago to Johannesburg, South Africa, where she reported on Black Entrepreneurship.
Ebony was a lifestyle and culture reporter for Medill News Service, where she interviewed Congressional Black Caucus Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton in Washington D.C. While there, Ebony reported on mental health within the Black community.
Ebony's education and experience -- together with her personal calling to serve, communicate and relate -- make her an ideal addition and an immeasurable asset to WJRT.
Ebony JJ Curry is excited about the opportunity to be welcomed into the homes and hearts of Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland.
"Let nothing dim the light that shines from within!" -Maya Angelou