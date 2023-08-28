Alyssa Erwin is a reporter at ABC12 News.
She joined the team in August of 2023. Alyssa came from Marquette, where she was a morning anchor at WLUC-TV6 for two years.
She began her broadcasting career in Upper Michigan in 2019, just a few weeks after graduating from college. She was the Iron Mountain/Kingsford Bureau reporter for WLUC for two years, where she was awarded from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for her continuing coverage for back to school stories, preparing parents and students for changing events during the height of the pandemic.
Alyssa graduated with her degree in broadcasting from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant in May of 2019. During her time as a student, she interned at WJBK-Fox 2 News in Detroit and WILX in Lansing. She was an anchor/reporter for News Central 34, CMU’s award-winning student-run broadcast during her four years on campus. She was also a member on the executive council of the sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha.
She was born and raised in South Lyon, just outside of Detroit. Alyssa is excited to be closer to her hometown, bringing her husband downstate to experience different events, meet new people and share her love for Michigan.
When she isn't on-air, you can catch Alyssa soaking up the sun, on a beach or a boat somewhere, traveling or attending Mid-Michigan events with her husband.
You can connect with Alyssa on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
If you have any story ideas, be sure to email aerwin@abc12.com.