...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid and upper 30s with patchy
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill
sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

David Sackrider

