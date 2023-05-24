David Sackrider is a reporter for ABC12 News.
David Sackrider is a native Montrose. He is excited to return home and give back to hometown community here at ABC12.
Prior to joining ABC12, David graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in political science and communication and media. There, he earned state recognition for his work with WOLV TV, the university's student-run broadcast program.
David is also a proud alum of Hill McCloy High School, where he earned national honors for his work calling sporting events for MDM-TV.com.