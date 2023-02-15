 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT... A mix of snow and sleet in the morning then a mix of
sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a
tenth inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Peak precipitation intensity is expected
from 1 PM to 5 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Plan for longer travel time Thursday afternoon and evening. Slow
down and use caution while driving.

Isaac Cleland

  Updated
Isaac Cleland is a meteorologist on the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team.

Isaac Cleland

Isaac Cleland a senior at Central Michigan University set to graduate in May of 2023 with a bachelor of science degree in meteorology. He has a passion for weather forecasting, which began around 8th and 9th grades. He hasn't stopped since.

In addition to education at CMU, Isaac has learned quite a bit about how to forecast our day-to-day weather here in Mid-Michigan. He wants to bring you a useful forecast every day that will prepare you for how the weather will affect you throughout the day.

In addition to forecasting the weather, Isaac also enjoys observing the outdoor conditions. You can often find him checking the rain gauge or sticking a ruler in the snow. He owns a weather station at home to be sure he knows what is happening in real time right from his backyard. Isaac often says you can't accurately forecast what WILL happen without knowing what IS happening right now.

When Isaac is not looking at weather, he enjoys playing sports. His favorite is basketball, but he joins friends in a variety of sports for some fun. Most people say Isaac is not up to date with video games or TV programs, but he'll watch with friends for some fun. He enjoys serving at church to help bring service to life throughout the worship and message experience.

