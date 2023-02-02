Miriam Bingham is native of Flint, Michigan. Her exposure to unique experiences like going to Back to the Bricks every summer within the community developed her eclectic background of passionate storytelling.
Prior to joining ABC12, Miriam roamed the campus of Michigan State University with the greatest extent of curiosity. She earned her bachelor's degree in journalism with a minor in sports and a concentration in broadcast. Miriam earned various awards for her broadcast work through the student-run newscast, Focal Point, and student-run sportscast, Spartan Sports Report.
While repping green and white, Miriam wanted to bring home closer to her. During her year-round, full-time school schedule, she found time to work for various Flint publications and networks – Flintside News Magazine, 98.9 The Beat, and MLive-The Flint Journal. Miriam discovered her love for journalism was immense beyond home turf when she studied abroad in Paris and Rome. She got a glimpse of what the career field means to others who remain to seek truth telling.
After graduation, Miriam's top goal was to make sure she came back home once again to the news station she grew up watching. With the relationships she's developed in the community, Miriam said it is an absolute honor to be a trusted member of Flint, Midland, Saginaw, and Bay City while reporting at ABC12.
You can spot Miriam working out at the gym or blowing some steam off at the tennis courts while she's off work.
You can connect with Miriam on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Don't be afraid to reach out to her with any story ideas.