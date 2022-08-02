Ronnie Dahl is a Weekend Anchor and Reporter for ABC12 News.
Ronnie Dahl joined the ABC12 team in August 2022.
Ronnie is a passionate, relentless and fearless investigative reporter known for never backing down. Her stories have exposed corrupt politicians, illegal dumpers, shady businesses, secret severance deals and helped change Michigan’s squatter laws.
During her career, Ronnie covered hundreds of criminal cases, including high-profile cases featured on news outlets across the country. Ronnie prides herself on being a voice for the voiceless, including those impacted by the criminal justice system.
In 2016, she joined the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives as the Detroit Field Division’s Public Information Officer, a position which provided a unique perspective on the totality of the criminal world.
Ronnie started her news career while still a college student in Charleston, South Carolina.
Her first job was as a weekend assignment editor. Ronnie was quickly promoted and went on to work in several media markets gaining experience as an assignment editor, producer, executive producer, researcher and investigative reporter.
Ronnie is excited to join the WJRT team. If you have a story for her, send her an email at ronnie.dahl@abc12.com.