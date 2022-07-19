Yousef Nasser is the weekend sports reporter and anchor at ABC12.
Yousef Nasser is the weekend sports anchor at ABC12. He previously worked at KLKN-TV in Lincoln, Neb., as a news and sports reporter.
In Lincoln, Yousef covered the Nebraska Cornhuskers, state elections, severe weather, high school sports, and even the viral Josh Fight.
Yousef says he loves connecting with people through sports and giving young athletes platforms to tell their stories.
Yousef graduated with a degree in Communications & Digital Studies from the University of Mary Washington and earned a Master’s Degree in Journalism at Northwestern University.
Yousef started covering sports in 2017, where he teamed up with current ABC12 sports director Brandon Green to cover high school sports in the Washington, DC area for DMVSTREAM.COM.
At Northwestern, Yousef worked as a news and sports anchor, reporter, and sports announcer.
He also produced two 30-minute shows, “Running with the Windy City Bulls” and “COVID-19: Stories from across America,” which aired on CAN-TV in Chicago.
For his Master’s project he and three of his classmates produced a documentary called “A World Without Sports,” detailing how athletes, broadcasters and coaches dealt with the loss of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, trying new food, comedy, and spending time with friends and family. He’s a huge sports fan and his favorite team is the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yousef is excited to cover the wide range of high school, collegiate and professional sports in the mid-Michigan area.
Feel free to reach out to him at yousef.nasser@abc12.com.