News
Weather
Contact Us
Coronavirus
Live Stream
The Path Forward
Homepage
News
Ap
Business
Crime
Economy
Education
Entertainment
Flood
International
Local
Lottery
Marijauna
National
Politics
Recalls
Regional
State
Weather
First Alert Weather Links
Closings
Traffic
Traffic Map
Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Highlight Zone
Scoreboard
Extra
Community
Community Calendar
ABC12 School Spirit
Gas Gauge
Person Of The Week
Interviews
Good Kids
Mondays Child
Newsmakers
Days Of Giving
Flint Water Emergency
Contact Us
Get Connected
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Signal Problems?
Submit A Story
WJRT Careers
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Local
COVID 19 Map
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
On the Trail
Back To The Bricks
Diaper Drive
Mugshots
Crim Festival Of Races
Made In Michigan
Health
Mr. Food
Obituaries
HaystackNews
Advertisement
Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 Morning Weather
(WJRT)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
|
Updated: 13 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 Morning Weather
Latest News
Forecast
Heatwave builds into Michigan
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Brad Sugden
Heatwave builds into Michigan
Forecast
Another great day for the pool!
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Christina Burkhart
Today's highs will be near 90 - just a little cooler near Lake Huron with a NE wind at 5-10mph.
Video Forecast
Hot weather
Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
Hot weather
Video Forecast
Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 Morning Weather
Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 Morning Weather
Latest News
Video Forecast
Monday, June 29th, 2020 Noon Weather
Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
Monday, June 29th, 2020 Noon Weather
Video Forecast
Colton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
Colton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Video Forecast
Colton's Saturday Morning Forecast
Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
Colton's Saturday Morning Forecast
Weather
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday evening across Mid-Michigan
Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
|
By
Colton Cichoracki
There is the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Video Forecast
Colton's Friday Morning Forecast
Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
Colton's Friday Morning Forecast
Video Forecast
Nice Thursday, Stormy Friday
Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
Nice Thursday, Stormy Friday