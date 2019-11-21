Reward offered for stolen guns, old heists remain open investigations

(11/21/19) - The Detroit office of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco is reminding people about a reward to help find the guns stolen from Saginaw Township in August.

Michigan State Police report 49 guns were taken from Showtime Guns and Ammo, 3621 Bay Road, on Aug. 2.

Six of those guns have been found, while 43 remain missing.

The ATF takes tips via an 800 number, email and an app. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the ATF.

And while investigators try to track down those guns, there are countless others in the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN, as part of open investigations.

That includes a 20-year-old heist in Bay County.

On Oct. 4, 1999 it took nine minutes for someone to break into Frank's Great Outdoors in Linwood, smash glass gun cases, then get away with eight pistols.

In 2008 MSP got a call from Detroit Police.

"They happened upon it and ran the serial number and discovered it was stolen out of Bay County," said Lt. Jim Lang who is now assigned to the Tri-City Post. Back then he was a trooper at the Bay City Post.

The gun found in 2008 was the seventh recovered from the heist. However, one is still out there.

Once a year State Police detectives go over the cold but open case.

"Every investigation is different, every crime kind of has a life of its own, and here were are 20 years later and I can still go to the file and pull this complaint out," Lt. Lang explained.

Serial numbers of stolen guns stay LEIN until they're recovered.

Investigators hope the stolen Saginaw Township guns are found much quicker.

Already eight people have been connected to the crime, but again, 43 stolen guns remain missing.

"This could potentially be a case that is still open 20, 30 years from now where we're still tracking guns and hoping to get those guns off the street," Lt. Lang said.