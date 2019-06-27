Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team combating growing crystal meth problem

(06/27/10) - This week the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office announced a significant drug bust made by the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

It was the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in Saginaw County by BAYANET.

Along with two guns and some heroin, BAYANET seized 14.4 ounces of meth following a three-month long investigation.

"It's a very volatile, dangerous drug. It will ruin communities, it will ruin families, quickly," said Det. First Lt. Pat Darrow, section commander of BAYANET.

Two brothers were arrested as a result. Lamonte Donald, 23, and Quintay Donald, 26, face a six felonies each.

While opioid abuse has been making headlines for the last few years, Darrow said meth has quietly been growing in use in the area.

"We're seeing crystal methamphetamine double, triple what is was even through last year," Darrow said. "We've already seized more this year than the entire 2018 investigative season."

Darrow said investigators consider the Donald brothers mid to upper level dealers in the area.

"It affected a lot of people, that they're not going to have that drug available to them now," Darrow said about get the meth and Donald brothers off the streets of Saginaw.

The renewed focus on meth is a turning point for the Michigan State Police and other agencies who are part of BAYANET.

Darrow said they're finding fewer people making the highly addictive drug at their homes, instead the meth is likely coming in from superlabs in Mexico.

The illegal drug's price has become cheaper.

"We have to switch gears and go from those that are manufacturing it, to those that are receiving it and trafficking it and sending it on," Darrow said.

As BAYANET aggressively goes after meth dealers, they need the community's help as well.

People addicted to the drug may stay awake for days, be paranoid, have issues with their teeth, sores on their skin, and many more issues.

Bottom-line, addicts need treatment.

"It's important that the community knows it's there, and they need to be aware of their friends, of their family, their co-workers, people they're around, and any change in behaviors. Looks for the signs and symptoms," Darrow added.