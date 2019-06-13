Caro community lobbies state, consultant to keep psychiatric hospital

(06/13/19) - The Caro community got a chance to weigh in on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plans to pause the Caro Center redevelopment project and consider moving it elsewhere.

The state-run psychiatric hospital is Tuscola County's second largest employer and officials fear that losing it would bring dire consequences for the area economically.

Former-Gov. Rick Snyder attended a groundbreaking for the Caro Center in October. Then in March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer halted the project.

The new administration cited concerns over staffing, the ability of families to be involved in a patient's treatment, and water accessibility. But those concerns were only raised after ground was broken.

Community members and center workers are now fighting to keep it in town.

Thursday afternoon the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, along with the consultants working to figure what move to make, held a community listening forum at Caro High School.

Dozens of residents lobbied state officials and the consultants helping Whitmer decide where to build the hospital. The consultants are scheduled to deliver a report to Whitmer later this month and she plans to make a final decision this fall.

Anyone who missed the meeting can submit comments by email before 5 p.m. June 19. The email address is MICaroEvaluation@MSLC.com.