Former Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor announces candidacy for Genesee County Prosecutor

(02/16/2020)- Former Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor,

Former City of Flint Attorney, and Veteran US Army JAGC Officer, Trachelle C. Young, Announces Candidacy for Genesee County Prosecutor.

“Our Genesee County is made up of multiple unique areas, many diverse cultures and proud hardworking people. I am committed to continuing my efforts towards community equality and justice. I will continue to engage in quality collaboration to restore safe drinking water, increase safety and move our community forward with a proactive and restorative approach” Young said.

According to Young’s campaign announcement, her main focuses are community prosecution, restorative justice, juvenile justice and mentorships.

This is Attorney Young’s first run for public office.

This also marks the first time an African-American woman has run for the prosecutorial post.