Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon headed to trial

(10/28/19)-Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon is headed to trial and faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

She is accused of lying about whether she knew details of an allegation of abuse by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

It's a case that is still on the minds of students on the campus of MSU.

"I'm not surprised that she is going to trial, and I really hope that justice is served," said MSU senior Jake Amcheslavsky.

Simon is facing four charges, two of them felonies.

It's over a complaint made against now convicted sex offender Larry Nassar in 2014 by former MSU student Amanda Thomashow.

Police and prosecutors say Simon lied in a 2018 interview and she did know Nassar was the subject of the 2014 complaints.

Thomashow is the now Executive Director of Survivor Strong, an organization that provides support for survivors of sexual abuse.

Thomashow told ABC 12 in a Facebook message that quote "News like today's serves as a reminder for how important this work is, and we won't stop until there is true comprehensive culture change," said survivor Amanda Thomashow

"She should be held accountable for that, if she knew, she should have done something, done her job and she didn't," said MSU Sophomore Natalie Spence.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also weighed in on the judge's decision. Nessel's office said in a statement that said,

"Today's decision to move forward with trial brings survivors another step closer to receiving the answers they deserve. After months of preliminary examination and thoughtful consideration by Judge Julie Reinke, we are ready to bring the facts to a jury of Ms. Simon's peers."

ABC 12 also reached out to officials here at MSU for comment.

They did release a statement saying that they are aware of the latest developments in the criminal investigation against former President Lou Anna Simon.

Simon's employment with the University ended in August and they have no comment on the charges against her.