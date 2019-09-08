Former South Carolina governor Sanford to challenge Trump for GOP nomination

(09/08/19)- A former South Carolina governor who also served in Congress, Mark Sanford, says he's taking the first step in a long walk _ not on the Appalachian Trail this time but on the campaign trail for the White House.

Sanford announced Sunday he will challenge President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, calling for fiscal restraint and saying the party has lost its way.

Sanford may be best known for trying to cover up an extramarital affair by claiming he was hiking on the Appalachian Trail.

