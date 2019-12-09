Missing man's body found in Tuscola County

(12/09/19) - A Tuscola County sheriff deputy found the body of a missing man Monday afternoon, roughly a quarter-mile down the road from where his truck veered into a water-filled ditch.

The sheriff's office believes John Loughner, 44, ended up in the 12 foot deep ditch in the early morning hours on Friday. A passerby spotted his submerged truck later that afternoon and called 911.

A Tuscola County Sheriff's Office diver was the first to go in the roughly 60 foot wide ditch to search for Loughner shortly thereafter.

"The water in the bay is funny it moves in, it moves out, it goes up, it goes down, and there's some currents there," explained Sheriff Glen Skrent. "Ninety percent of the time when you have a vehicle like that you find the person either inside the vehicle or close by."

But that first diver did not immediately find Loughner. "The driver side window was found open, so it's assumed that he crawled out of there," Skrent added.

Over the weekend divers from Huron and Sanilac counties joined the search. K9 teams searched on land and along the water, and drones were used from above. The Michigan State Police assisted too.

Then on Monday a deputy in a cold water suit located Loughner's body on the opposite side of the road, about a quarter-mile away in a swampy area. The area was likely covered in snow when Loughner ended up there.

Sheriff Skrent said the weather, terrain, and remote location make these searches very challenging and they don't always happen as quickly as people would like. "You try to throw as much resources as you can, but sometimes it's a marathon not a sprint."

Sheriff Skrent siad the water was 35 degrees which may have contributed to Loughner not being able to make his way in the opposite direction where there were some homes. "When hypothermia sets in you become disorientated, and you lose reason so to speak," Skrent said.

It's been a tough month for Tuscola County emergency responders.

In early November they had a large-scale search Mary Wells, 25, who also did not make it after spending time out in the elements.