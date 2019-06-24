Mother Nature could force changes at Bay City Fireworks Festival

(06/24/19) - The show must go on! That's why Bay City Fireworks Festival organizers are already working on 'Plan B' after an extra soggy spring.

"The area we're standing in right now, last week we would be ankle deep in water," said Bay City Fireworks Festival President Doug Clark. "So thankfully that has receded a little bit, but we've still got a lot of drying out to go."

Clark said it's likely the ground won't dry out enough for the heavy carnival rides and equipment to set up on the grass at Vets Park. Instead, he expects the carnival rides will be moved to the pavement.

"We don't want to destroy this park, this is a beautiful park and we have a good relationship with the city. We want to make sure we continue that relationship and we want to make sure we keep the park in pristine condition," Clark said.

If the carnival rides are forced to move, so will some campsites on the pavement.

Clark said the festival team is working to find other spots nearby.

Not only do the campers have a great seat for the shows, they also do a lot to support the festival. "We got 337 RV spots. And they pay $125 per spot, so you're talking about $40,000 for the fireworks festival that helps us to pay the bills," Clark said.

Clark said despite Mother Nature the 57th year will be spectacular.

This year the Fourth of July falls on the first day of fireworks displays, which would typically be a smaller show compared to the grand finale. But this year Clark said expect more on Thursday and Friday, ahead of the typical grand finale.

"We do the best we can and we're going to make it happen. It's still going to be a great show come the Fourth of July," Clark said.

Look for updates about any possible changes by clicking on the 'Related Links' with this story.

The grand finale will also be available on ABC12 Saturday evening.