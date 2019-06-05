Rain forces mosquito control to shift spring treatment focus

(06/05/19) - All the spring rain isn't doing us any favors when it comes to keeping mosquitoes from bugging us.

The rain has also forced mosquito experts to shift their treatment focus.

"This water means a lot of mosquitoes are out. The larval mosquitoes are living in the water, growing and just waiting to emerge," said Bill Stanuszek, director of Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC).

Once they emerge they become a nuisance, and potentially, a health hazard.

"Whether it's driving us in from our barbecue or you're going to the parade with excitement and the mosquitoes are biting, to what we're really concerned about, the disease these mosquitoes can transmit," Stanuszek said.

Due to the rain, SCMAC has shifted the spring focus from spraying adult mosquitoes to treating ditches and other areas with standing water for larvae.

They hope to keep them from reaching adulthood.

Stanuszek said he's seen a big shift this spring. "Putting out more larvicide this year, or product, than we did all of last year. Just in this short amount of time," he explained.

Typically at this point in the season mosquito control would have been around the county at least once to spray after sunset. That hasn't happened this year.

In addition to the rain, it's been so cold overnight spraying isn't as effective.

"We want them to be flying and unfortunately biting for us to treat. Cause when that truck goes by spraying, that's going to control more mosquitoes that way," Stanuszek said.

Treating ditches and standing water has mean working an extra hour on each shift, as well as adding Saturday to the schedule.

They should know soon if their efforts were successful on this round of mosquitoes. "End of next week or middle of next week I expect what's in the water now, to come out," Stanuszek said.

As for the rest of the year Stanuszek said it's too soon to know what the summer holds. But he did say if there's more rain, there will be more mosquitoes.