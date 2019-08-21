Reef restoration underway in Saginaw Bay

(08/21/19) - A more than $1.3 million reef restoration project is underway in the Saginaw Bay.

Courtesy: Fauna Creative

The Coreyon Reef sits about 11 miles northeast of the mouth of the Saginaw River.

"It's one of the biggest reef restoration projects in the Great Lakes, using natural materials," explained Fisheries Research Biologist Dr. David Fielder with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Fielder said two materials will be used. Some of it is glacial cobble, but most will be limestone, which also can be called sugar stone.

When complete, the reef will span about two acres. In some places it will be five feet tall, but it will still leave enough room for boats to pass over, even when water levels are low.

Fielder explained the idea isn't to make more walleye, instead they want to give that species and many others more places to reproduce.

The spaces in between the glacial cobble and limestone are beneficial for spawning. "That's where the eggs will settle down in, and they'll be protected from egg predators, and hopefully well oxygenated so they incubate and hatch safely," Fielder said.

Construction on the reef started in the beginning of the August and is expected to wrap up next week. However, this restoration project has been a vision for 20 years after seeing fish habitat disappear.

"Over the decades has been degraded through erosion and sedimentation," Fielder said.

Several entities are working together to make the reef restoration project happen. They include the DNR, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), Michigan Sea Grant, Bay County, and many more.

Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC out of Muskegon is placing the approximately 22,500 tons of rock onto the reef using barges and cranes.

The Wirt Stone Dock along the Saginaw River in Bay County is where the rock is being stored until it is shipped out to the Bay.

EGLE Environmental Manager Michael Jury said the reef restoration is great for the environment, and much appreciated by anglers. "I've already had people calling and saying, 'what are those coordinates? I've got to get out there as soon as you guys are done, cause there's going to be fish out there'," he said.

After all, fishing is big business. And if everything from walleye and whitefish to lake trout and cisco can naturally reproduce, our economy will benefit too.

"We'll have tourism and we'll have habitat restoration, and we'll have a lot of fishing. So it is really a good project," Jury said.

According to the DNR, principal funding for the project came from a $980,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant, with funds originating from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The final project total is $1.379 million and includes $25,000 from the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative and various agency funds from within EGLE.

In addition, Fauna Creative is working with the DNR to capture video of the project. The company shared footage with ABC12 News.