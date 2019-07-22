Storm knocks down trees, power lines in Frankenmuth

(07/22/19) - Saturday's storm left a mess to clean up in Frankenmuth.

Across the city trees were snapped and power lines damaged.

In the first two hours after the storm rolled through the city's fire department had already received more than 20 calls for storm-related damage.

Phil Hall made one of the calls.

"It went real quick. I mean that storm was moving," Hall said.

Hall was watching from his porch along Tuscola Street.

"Of course my wife says, 'get downstairs, it's getting bad'. And guys, we don't do that," Hall said. "So I'm actually watching it out on my front porch and one of my tree's came down across the road."

Hall was startled, but not scared. So he called 911 knowing the tree would need to be moved from the road. "I'm doing that, a big one came down right next to it. And then I realized maybe going downstairs would not be a bad idea at that point."

He can't forget the noises the trees made. "First one was just a big thump, as it came down and hit the road. The second one was a snap," he said.

Amazingly, both trees fell away from his house and missed his cars.

"I mean that's all that matters is that nobody got hurt. Anything can be repurchased or cleaned up, it's not a problem," Hall said.

Along with homeowners who have a mess to clean up, a team from Frankenmuth's Department of Public Works is clearing away damage to city property while also chipping what homeowners have left at the curb.

Hall said the city workers have made all the difference. "The biggest thing was how great the DPW and our fire department was. They responded so quickly it was phenomenal."

If you live in Frankenmuth DPW workers will chip large limbs, branches, and piles of brush left at the curb. Small twigs and branches should be placed in waste bags or containers for pickup on Wednesday.