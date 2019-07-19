Tall Ship Celebration offers activities for land lovers

(07/19/19) - While deck tours are the most popular activity at the Tall Ship Celebration in Bay City, there are activities for land lovers too.

"This is great. I like that they have the activities for the kids. The boats are really cool, the waiting in line is a little long so this is a great way to break up the day," said Nikki Bartlett of Essexville.

For parents of small children the kids craft areas are lifesavers.

At one location there are more than 600 squares for kids to color. They will be put together to make one mural which will be displayed at the Children's Museum in Saginaw.

Parents like the craft areas too. "This is a shaded tent, there's a nice breeze, we're cooling off in here taking a break," Bartlett said.

Under the new pavilion at Wenonah Park kids can get their face painted and make a take-home treasure.

Kids get to personalize the sails on these wooden tall ships.

"The parents want to help, the grandparents want to help, the family gets involved. As you can see at the tables, there's more family than just children," said Cindy Belanger, a volunteer who is serving as team leader at the craft areas.

Taking a break isn't just for the kids. Adults can sit back, relax, and soak in the maritime melodies at this year's Tall Ship Celebration.

Throughout the day there are new performers.

"We've been wandering around doing ship tours, listening to the music, getting a little beer on the way. So, very fun day, even though it's a little on the warm side," said Brad Sevald of Royal Oak.

Just so you know, they do have things for kids to do on both sides of the river. The activities you find over at Vets Park will be different than the ones at Wenonah Park.