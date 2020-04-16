1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycle and SUV collide in Saginaw County

(4/16/2020) - A Saginaw County man died in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Graham Road and Spencer Road in Saginaw County's Swan Creek Township.

Police say a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and a motorcycle collided at the corner. The driver of the motorcycle, a 75-year-old man from St. Charles, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two women in the Equinox were taken to an area hospital, but police could not say how badly they were injured. The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

