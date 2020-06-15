1 dead, 6 injured after police say woman runs stop sign at rural intersection

(6/15/2020) - One man died and six other people were injured Sunday evening after police say a woman ran a stop sign in Huron County.

The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Ashley Horetski of Port Austin was driving a Chrysler minivan north on Bay Port Road when she ran a stop sign at Sebewaing Road around 7 p.m.

She crashed into a Dodge Journey driven by 58-year-old Gerald Steinbis of Bad Axe. Both vehicles rolled over into an area on the northwest corner of the intersection, investigators say.

Steinbis died at the scene while his wife and a 27-year-old passenger were injured. Horetski and her children ages 15, 11 and 7 also were injiured.

Ambulances transported the six injured people to Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. All but one of them were airlifted or taken by ground ambulances to other hospitals outside Huron County, police say.

Their conditions were not known on Monday morning. The Huron County Sheriff's Office continued investigating the crash Monday.