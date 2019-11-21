1 dead after Toys for Tots vehicle crashes in Saginaw County

(11/21/2019) - One person died after a Toys for Tots vehicle crashed with another vehicle on M-13 in Saginaw County.

Five other people were injured in the crash, which was reported around 3:30 p.m. on M-13 just north of the Zilwaukee Bridge off I-75.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said investigators were still working to determine how the crash happened.

The male driver and female passenger in the Toys for Tots vehicle both were hospitalized. A female passenger in the other vehicle sustained critical injuries, while the male driver and a woman in the front seat received less serious injuries.

A 61-year-old man in the back seat of the other vehicle was pronounced dead.

An accident reconstruction team was on the scene Thursday. M-13 was closed north of the I-75 interchange while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.