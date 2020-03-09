1 killed, 3 critically injured in Vienna Township crash

VIENNA TOWNSHIP (WJRT) (3/9/2020) - The Genesee County sheriff says a man was killed while two children and a woman were badly injured in a Vienna Township crash over the weekend.
Deputies say a car driving on Webster Road went through a stop sign at Lake Road and crashed into a pickup truck around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The truck rolled onto its roof while the car went off the road into a ravine.
Investigators say a 30-year-old Vienna Township man riding in the car was killed. The female driver and two 9 -year-old passengers are in critical condition.
A 3-year-old in a car seat and the pickup truck driver did not report any serious injuries.
Police were still investigating the crash on Monday.