1 killed, 3 critically injured in Vienna Township crash

(3/9/2020) - The Genesee County sheriff says a man was killed while two children and a woman were badly injured in a Vienna Township crash over the weekend.

Deputies say a car driving on Webster Road went through a stop sign at Lake Road and crashed into a pickup truck around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The truck rolled onto its roof while the car went off the road into a ravine.

Investigators say a 30-year-old Vienna Township man riding in the car was killed. The female driver and two 9 -year-old passengers are in critical condition.

A 3-year-old in a car seat and the pickup truck driver did not report any serious injuries.

Police were still investigating the crash on Monday.