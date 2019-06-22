1 man dead following early morning fight in Bay City

06/22/19) -- One man is dead following an early morning fight on Bay City's east side.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says officers were dispatched to an address shortly after midnight Saturday morning with reports of a fight.

When they arrived, one of the victims, a 31 year old man from Bay City was unresponsive. First responders performed CPR and the man was transported to McLaren Bay Region where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time pending an autopsy.

A 50 year old male, Bay City resident, who is a person of interest in this incident was questioned and released while the incident remains under investigation.