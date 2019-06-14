$1 million Frankenmuth Jaycees Spray Park opens after years of planning

(6/13/2019) - After years of planning and fundraising, the Frankenmuth Jaycees Spray Park is open.

A grand opening took place Thursday evening, giving the public a first chance to see all the new space has to offer.

"Our real goal was to make a handicap accessible park that was able to be there for children of all abilities, play levels and ages,” said Danielle Daugharty, a member of Frankenmuth Jaycees.

The park is equipped with a sensory area, where small children can write, play games and work with others to complete a task.

"We've got a lot of positive feedback from community members who are already bringing their children here to play,” Daugharty said.

The Frankenmuth Jaycees decided to pursue this idea after noticing the lack of swimming options in Frankenmuth.

"Ever since we lost the pool a long time ago, there hasn't been anything for water play for kids during the summer,” said Alex Givens, the Splash Pad marketing director.

The park is beautifully put together, but it took a lot of work.

"It's been a lot of hard work for everyone while also trying to manage multiple projects,” Givens said. "To see this all come together from a group of people who do this in their spare time, but also dedicated is amazing.”

Frankenmuth Jaycees are a nonprofit group and raised enough money to fund the $1 million project. Dozens of residents, business owners and organizations all donated their time and financial support.