1+ million Michigan residents receiving unemployment benefits

(4/27/2020) - More than 1 million Michigan residents are receiving unemployment benefits, according to the latest statistics provided on Monday.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has disbursed more than $1.66 billion to about 1.02 million laid off workers since March 15.

Nearly 160,000 people who filed claims are not receiving benefits yet. The unemployment agency says most of them will see benefits in the coming weeks after they complete federal requirements to certify their claims.

“While Michigan’s unemployment system appears to be outpacing the rest of the country in paying benefits, much work remains for those who still need help completing their claim,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. "We will not rest until everyone receives the benefits they are entitled to.”

Demand for unemployment benefits in Michigan has far exceeded records set during the 2008-2009 Great Recession, when a high of 77,000 people sought assistance in a single week. Filings this year include:

-- 134,119 during the week ending April 18.

-- 222,207 during the week ending April 11.

-- 388,554 during the week ending April 4.

-- 304,335 during the week ending March 28.

-- 128,806 during the week ending March 21.

The unemployment office has extended its call center hours and quadrupled staffing during the historic demand for benefits. More than 100 staff members are responding to online technical issues.

Anyone still trying to obtain unemployment benefits should file online. Off-peak times between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. generally are slower, so page loading speeds are faster.

The unemployment call center at 1-866-500-0017 is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.