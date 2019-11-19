$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oakland County expires in a month

(11/19/2019) - Someone in Oakland County is a millionaire but won't be next month if they don't claim their prize soon.

A lucky player matched the five white balls -- 15-29-31-37-43 -- in the Dec. 19, 2018, Powerball drawing to win $1 million. The ticket was purchased in the Marathon gas station at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

Powerball tickets expire in one year. If the winning player doesn't contact the Michigan Lottery by 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, the $1 million prize will be forfeited to Michigan's School Aid Fund.

The winner needs to contact the Michigan Lottery at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. They need to visit Lottery headquarters in Lansing to collect the winnings.

Three $1 million Mega Millions tickets already went unclaimed this year in March, September and October.