$1 million Powerball winner hasn't claimed prize eight months later

(6/3/2019) - Somewhere in Mid-Michigan, there's a new millionaire walking around and they may not know it.

The Michigan Lottery says a $1 million Powerball prize remains unclaimed eight months after the drawing.

A lucky player matched the five white balls -- 41-53-59-63-66 -- drawn on Oct. 3, 2018. The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.

The winning ticket is valid for about four more months before it expires one year after the drawing. The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237 to collect the $1 million prize.