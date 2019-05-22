$1 million in scholarships awarded to Arthur Hill High School senior

(5/22/2019) - Keaira Hardge is the first in her family to go to college.

Thanks to hard work and a great support system she won't have to worry about how to pay for it.

"I wanted to get as many as I could," Hardge said.

The list of colleges where the Arthur Hill High School senior has been accepted kept growing -- and so did the money.

"I found out last Thursday during our Senior Recognition Day that I had actually met like a million," Hardge said.

That $1 million in scholarship offers came from 25 different schools.

"It's crazy. It's pretty cool," Hardge said. "It makes me feel cool walking around school. People are like, 'Oh your that girl with the million dollars.'"

Alex Houpis, who is Hardge's guidance counselor at Arthur Hill, said she worked hard for every dime of the million dollars.

"She is one in a million -- one in a million dollars in scholarships," Houpis said. "She has grit and a drive that you don't see in many students."

Hardge decided to attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to study film. But she won't be taking $1 million with her.

"I liken it to a gift card. I can't use a Target gift card Kohl's," Houpis said.

But the scholarship offers from the University of Michigan and other organizations will be more than enough to pay for her entire education there.

"My mom talks about it all the time," Hardge said. "They brag about me. They're really proud of me."

She's planning to get an early start on her college education by taking classes this summer.

