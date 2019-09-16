1 of 8 stolen pickup trucks rammed into Sovita Credit Union in attempted robbery

(9/16/2019) - Thieves who made off with eight brand new Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup trucks early Sunday tried to ram one through a Sovita Credit Union branch and rob it, police say.

The trucks were stolen from a secured overflow parking lot around 6 a.m. Sunday. The trucks were being stored there while awaiting shipment to a dealer, according to the Michigan State Police.

A witness reported seeing the line of trucks driving down South Grand Traverse Street and called 911. Moments later, OnStar called Genesee County 911 Communications Center to report a crash at the Sovita Credit Union at 4411 Calkins Road in Flint Township.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the truck thieves slammed one of them into the building, trying to steal a safe inside.

At the same time, OnStar called authorities again to report the other stolen trucks were concealed in a wooded area by Stalker Elementary School near Flushing Road and Mitson Boulevard in Flint Township.

The suspects had fled the Sovita branch before Flint Township police arrived. Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies found six stolen trucks sitting near the school with their engines running.

Suspects started running away from the trucks on foot and on bicycles when police arrived. Police arrested two of them, but several other suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Michigan State Police or the Flint Township Police Department.