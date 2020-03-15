1 person arrested following barricaded gunman situation in Davison Township Saturday

(03/15/2020) -- One person is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Davison Township home.

It happened early Saturday morning at a home on North Irish Road.

That's when police there said they got a call around 6:00 a.m. regarding a home being broken into.

Investigators say there was some sort of domestic situation between two people who were dating.

A woman was able to get out of the home okay.

But the man began threatening to shoot at officers.

Eventually, he came out of the home and was arrested with the help of a K9 unit.

Nobody was hurt and there was no danger to the surrounding area.