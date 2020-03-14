1 person dead following early morning shooting in Flint Township

03/14/2020) -- One person has died following an early morning shooting in Flint Township.

Flint Township Police say officers responded to the 3400 blocks of Southgate around 12:30 Saturday morning for reports of a shooting.

Once inside, officers found a 33-year-old man shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators say evidence inside the home suggests an intruder forced their way in and there was some sort of struggle between the suspect and the victim.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

Anyone with information about this should call Detective McBride at the Flint Township Police Department, 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.

