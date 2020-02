(02/15/20) - Flint police say one person is critically wounded and another is facing potential charges following a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police tell ABC12 that a 46-year-old man was shot in the back before 2 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Glenbrook Circle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is in custody awaiting charges.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.