1 suspect arrested for Saginaw Township shooting, another remains on the loose

(8/5/2019) - A man has been arraigned in a shooting that left a man lying in the street while police continue looking for a second suspect.

Antonio Vela, 21, faces a number of charges, including attempted murder. He's accused of shooting a 19-year-old man near Center and Joyce streets in Saginaw Township last Thursday morning.

While Vela is in custody, police are still looking for Dakota Lapointe, who has also been charged with attempted murder. Anyone who knows where he is should contact the Saginaw Township Police Department.

The man who was shot in the chest is still recovering in the hospital.