1 year later, Walmart nail job leads to friendship, national attention

(8/7/2019) - With her nails painted bright red, one of her favorite colors, Angela Peters can't stop smiling talking about what a year it's been.

"It's crazy how one moment can do all that," she said.

One year ago, Peters was shopping at the Walmart in Burton, when the nail salon inside the store refused to paint her nails. She was told it was because her hands tend to shake as a result of her having cerebral palsy.

When a nearby cashier saw what happened, she skipped her break to help Peters pick out a polish and paint her nails for her.

"And you know, she moved her hands a little bit and she kept saying she was sorry," Ebony Harris said. "And I told her don't say that. I said you're fine."

Harris' compassion tugged at the community's heart and their story was shared tens of thousands of times around the world.

Strangers still send Peters gifts, from candy to clothes and, of course, lots of nail polish.

"They didn't have to do all that, but I appreciate it," she said. "I really appreciate it, because it showed me the kindness in people, that people are kind."

Readers Digest and People Magazine wrote articles on the new friendship and Walmart even put the pair in a commercial.

Peters said she's been stopped several times, too, by mothers of people with disabilities who say thank you.

"It really taught me that I'm right in the middle of what I'm supposed to be doing; and hopefully, the story overall helped other people," she said.

After all, that's been Peters' goal ever since she started her business, Heavenly Poems, nine years ago.

"I realize that I'm not like everybody else, but I still want to make something with my life and do something with my life and help other people," she said.

Peters added the attention has certainly helped her business grow, helping her push past the challenge of being different.

"I don't have self pity for myself, because you know what, I'm out here helping people," she said.

Peters still keeps in touch with Ebony. She said her close friends paint her nails for her now.