1-year-old's death under investigation in Midland

(9/18/2019) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who was found not breathing Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency medical responders were already on the scene performing CPR when the Midland Police Department arrived around 3:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of Hedgewood Drive.

An ambulance rushed the toddler to MidMichigan Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Midland police detectives were still investigating what caused the child's death on Wednesday. No information was released about what may have happened to her.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.