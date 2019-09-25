1-year-old's mother charged with child abuse after boyfriend charged with murder

(9/25/2019) - The mother of a 1-year-old who died from child abuse in July also is facing charges, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Megan Schweinsberg was dating 25-year-old Brandon Mannie when 1-year-old Darryn Mann died at a residence on North Michigan Avenue in Carrollton Township. Mannie was charged with murder after the boy died.

Prosecutors filed a new charge of first-degree child abuse against 28-year-old Schweinsberg this week. She remains in the Saginaw County Jail on $200,000 bond.

She ran Darryn across the street to a neighbor's house after finding him lifeless. Police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Mannie was arrested on the scene while Schweinsberg, who lives in Bay City, was allowed to stay with relatives. Two other children living in the home were removed and taken to a secure location.

Investigators say 1-year-old Darryn suffered from blunt force trauma and burns before he died. Mannie is accused of causing the injuries while Schweinsberg is accused of knowing about the abuse and not seeking help.

Both Schweinsberg and Mannie face up to life in prison if they are convicted.