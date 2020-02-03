10 immigrants face deportation after traffic stops in Bad Axe

(2/3/2020) - Bad Axe police and federal agents detained 10 immigrants allegedly in the United States illegal on Monday after two traffic stops.

An officer pulled over a vehicle with six people at East Huron Avenue and South Hanselman Street around 5:35 a.m. The officer determined all six of them are in the country illegally, investigators say.

Bad Axe police detained all six at the Huron County Jail and contacted U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

While investigating the situation, Customs and Border Patrol agents made another traffic stop with help from Bad Axe police around 8:30 a.m. on Outer Drive. Four more alleged illegal immigrants were detained there.

Federal agents transferred all 10 immigrants to Detroit, where Bad Axe police say they will await deportation to their countries of origin.