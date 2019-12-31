10 new Grand Blanc City firefighters graduate from fire academy

(12/31/2019) - The Grand Blanc City Fire Department is adding nearly a dozen new firefighters to its ranks.

Ten recruits graduated Monday from the fire academy. This means there are now 32 paid on-call firefighters working for the department.

The new firefighters all completed 240 hours of lecture and practical instruction on firefighting techniques, emergency vehicle driving and hazardous materials.

“The new recruits worked very hard through the several months-long process and we couldn’t be more proud of this first graduating class,” said Grand Blanc Assistant Fire Chief Charles Farley.

The city of Grand Blanc has been operating its own department since July. Officials say its average response time is 5.5 minutes.