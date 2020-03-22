100 N-95 masks delivered to several Genesee County hospitals

(03/22/2020) -- During this difficult time, many people are doing what they can to help others who are in need the most.

Thanks to Dominc Goyettte of Goyette Mechanical and the Flint Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Contractors, three Genesee County hospitals now have 100 more N-95 masks.

Harold Harrington posted on his Facebook page that initially all of the masks would be given to Hurley Medical Center. But later, he said it became clear that all three Flint area hospitals were in need.

So Harrington and his daughter split the masks up equally and took them to Hurley, McLaren, and Genesys hospitals.