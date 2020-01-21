100 employers taking part in Saginaw Valley State University job and internship fair

(1/21/2020) - More than 100 employers are planning to take part in the annual summer job and internship fair at Saginaw Valley State University next week.

The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 on the second floor of Curtiss Hall. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Tom Barnikow, interim associate director of Career Services, said companies will be looking for "enthusiastic" workers who can benefit from experiential learning opportunities.

He encouraged job seekers to research the list of companies taking part in advance, highlight the top 10 companies they want to visit, practice a 30-second pitch about themselves and come with at least 15 copies of their resumes.

SVSU Career Services says 81% of attendees who spoke with a company at job fairs on campus over the past two years received an interview afterward and 59% were eventually offered a job.

See the full list of employers taking part on the SVSU Career Services website.