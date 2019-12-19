100 pallets of bottled water available to Flint residents this weekend

(12/19/2019) - More than 100 pallets of bottled water will be passed out to Flint residents on Saturday.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Salem Lutheran Church, the city of Flint and the American Federation of Government Employees union are partnering to give away thousands of cases of water.

“This is what happens when a great minds, determined hearts and devoted people come together,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “I thank everyone involved for their commitment to the residents of Flint.”

Half of the water will be delivered to senior citizens and low-income housing in Flint. The other half will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 N. Saginaw St.

Anyone visiting the church is asked to enter the parking by taking North Street to Newall Street and exit onto Hamilton Avenue to avoid traffic backups on Saginaw Street.

Officials are looking for volunteers to help distribute the water beginning at 8 a.m. with a recognition program at 1 p.m. at Shiloh church. Volunteers can register by emailing district7@afge.org.