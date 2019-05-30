1,000 Family Dollar stores adding alcohol to boost sales

(5/30/2019) - Family Dollar is adding booze to boost sales.

According to USA Today, about 1,000 stores will start selling alcohol.

This comes after a March announcement by the chain it has to close nearly 400 stores this year. It will also rebrand around 200 Family Dollar stores as Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree stores also will being selling more items for $1 to build up a larger customer base.

Dollar Tree merged with Family Dollar in 2015, but sales have grown slowly since then. The combined company operates 15,000 stores in the United States.