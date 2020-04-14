11 donated iPads delivered to Hurley Medical Center for COVID-19 patients

(4/14/2020) - Hurley Medical Center received the first 11 donated iPads.

Hurley Medical Center received 11 donated iPads to help COVID-19 patients in isolation stay in contact with loved ones.

One man saw a need and found a way to fulfill it with the help of strangers. He doesn't want to share his name, but his deeds speak for him.

"It's a great connection tool with outside world with the love and the healing that can provide," said Jordan Brown of the Hurley Foundation.

These iPads will go to intensive care unit patients at Hurley, where they can in turn be connected to their families on the outside.

"What a scary time that we're all living in right now, and to be in one of these isolation units, it can only bring just that much more comfort," Brown said.

The idea comes from a man whose daughter is a nurse, who saw firsthand where isolated patients are inside hospitals and no visitors are allowed.

"She talked about the loneliness that a lot of the patients have and their families at the other end they can't connect and talk," the donor said.

In just four days, 11 iPads were donated.

"Due to the generosity to the viewers at (ABC12), we were able to collect enough to bring here to Hurley," the donor said.

He's not done yet. He's looking to expand the program to other hospitals across Michigan and even to nursing homes.

Anyone with an iPad to donate can send an email to covidipads@gmail.com.