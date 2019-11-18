11-year-old boy struck by car in Frankenmuth

(11/18/19) - An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized at the University of Michigan Health Systems after a weekend accident in Frankenmuth.

Frankenmuth Police reported the boy was crossing Main Street near Cass Street with his family when he was hit by a car Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Police believe the boy was walking from west to east in the crosswalk when he was struck.

A 26-year-old Midland woman was driving the car that hit him. She was traveling northbound.

They boy was first taken to a Saginaw hospital for his broken leg before he had to be transferred.

"Later on transported to U of M," said Frankenmuth Police Sgt. Tony McLaughlin. "The matter is still under investigation, and we are still conducting interviews with the driver as well as witnesses."

In Michigan, drivers are supposed to yield to someone in a crosswalk. See the 'Related Link' with this story to see the full Michigan Compiled Law on the topic.

At the same time, a pedestrian is supposed to follow the traffic control signals, like the ones at the corner of Main and Cass.

Sgt. McLaughlin said traffic laws are designed to keep people safe, but there's a lot to be said about sharing the road and avoiding distractions. "Sometimes it's on the part of the pedestrian, sometimes it's on the part of the motorist, sometimes both."

Put your phone down, look both ways, and even make eye contact with a driver if you're the pedestrian.

"Pay attention to the surroundings, pay attention to the traffic control devices, whether you're a pedestrian or a motorist, they're designed for your safety. So let's utilize them, and just pay attention," McLaughlin said.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, M-83 (Main Street) sees about 11,579 cars daily.

Police said on a weekend it could be double or triple that number.

Jenna Moots, Aerica Bennett, and Jodi Bennett arrived over the weekend and have noticed how busy the town is, especially compared to their small communities.

"You definitely have to look out when you're walking around here because it is really busy," said Aerica Bennett of Lima, Ohio. "We've mostly been walking around here, because our hotel is like a couple streets away."

They are well aware of Saturday's accident involving the 11-year-old boy.

"It's kind of unnerving. It's not what you want to think about when you're just trying to have a good time," said Moots who lives in Delphos, Ohio.

In Frankenmuth there are defined crosswalks that include different colored pavement and markings, as well as traffic signals.

Police said pedestrians are required to use those areas. It's the law and common sense.

"Common sense together with these traffic control devices and following their direction, you'll get home safely," Sgt. McLaughlin said.

Moots said it's easy to get distracted here with so many shops and things to see, so she's being extra careful just in case someone else isn't. "I'm always cautious to make sure the cars around are actually obeying the traffic signals, just because I don't want to be pancaked," she said.

McLaughlin added safety is a two-way street. "It comes down to being a defensive motorist, and even to the aspect of being a defensive pedestrian. Be aware of your surroundings, all the time."

In May MDOT completed a study about the Main Street corridor. Transportation experts wanted to see if any safety improvements were needed.

MDOT found that from 2012 to 2017 there were 159 crashes on Main Street between Tuscola and Weiss. More than half of them were rear-end collisions.

The state's transportation entity also found 131, or 82 percent, of those crashes were property damage only.

In addition, only three of those accidents involved pedestrians, and none of those collisions were deadly.

MDOT also found that the Main and Cass, where the 11-year-old boy was struck, ranked in the top three intersections for crashes along that corridor.