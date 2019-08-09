Good Kids: 11-year-old credited with saving her family from house fire

(8/9/2019) - An 11-year-old girl received special honors from Bay City for saving her family from a house fire in July.

Leeah Dahn is credited with saving her family from a house fire in July.

Aug. 5, 2019, was designated Leeah Juliann Dahn Day because of the Bay City girl's quick actions. The incoming sixth grader heard the smoke alarm going off and got her family outside during an early-morning house fire.

Fire officials say Dahn remained calm and collected during the whole ordeal. The Bay City Department of Public Safety sought special recognition for her heroic efforts.

"I didn't really have time to be scared," Dahn said. "I couldn't really feel it."

In addition to getting her own day, she also received a gift certificate to a local ice cream shop and 15 free Slurpee coupons.