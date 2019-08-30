11-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Saginaw shooting

(8/30/2019) - An 11-year-old Saginaw girl is recovering after being grazed by a bullet while she was playing outside.

The shooting happened late Thursday afternoon near the corner of Bond and Lyons streets on the city’s west side.

Police say a man started shooting at a car and one of the bullets hit the girl in the arm. She only was just grazed by the bullet and police expect she will make a full recovery.

Police believe they know who fired the gunshots and there is an active search for the man. No description of the suspect was provided Friday morning.