11-year-old’s death still a mystery; police lean toward neglect or abuse

(11/4/2019) - Alyssa Gonzalez would've turned 12 years old last week.

The Mt. Morris Elementary student died in January.

She was found in her home at what used to be called Dutch Village, on January 11th in Genesee Township.

"They haven't even gotten a chance to live their life at 11 or 12 years old," Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said. "Yeah, it's always hard; and, it's always nice to know exactly to put it to rest."

Chief Mullaly said Gonzalez is still not at rest because they have no idea how she died.

The results of the Medical Examiner's report came back "inconclusive."

"We'll re-interview a couple of people; and then, we have to look at what, you know, CPS had been involved. Child Protective Services had been involved with her on several other occasions," the Chief explained.

He said CPS has notes from when Gonzalez was hospitalized for some suspicious injuries. The school resource officer at her school also told the Chief that Gonzalez frequently hurt herself, but the report rules out that she took her own life.

"I'm thinking it's more towards child neglect or child abuse," the Chief explained. "Just the deplorable conditions of the house, the way the, you know, the child wasn't being cared for correctly."

The Chief says Gonzalez was living with her aunt and stepmom. He's not sure where her biological Dad is. He said her Mom lives in another state.

"We're looking to try and still get something together. I don't know how conclusive it's going to be, but we probably will be turning something into the prosecutor before very long," he added.

The Chief hopes to have a report for the Prosecutor's Office within the next month. It'll then be up to them if charges can or should be issued; or he said, they might be asked to do more on the case.

